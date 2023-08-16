MP: Contradicting Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Slams Hindu Rashtra Defenders, Says

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh's recent comment-- where he slammed those defending demands of 'Hindu Rashtra', has left his party startled. During his visit to Karnataka’s Hubli on Tuesday, Singh said that any person who has taken the oath of the constitution and talks about 'Hindu Rashtra', should first resign from his post.

Making a distinction between 'Hindu Rashtra' and 'Hindutva’, Digvijaya Singh said, “There is no such thing as 'soft' or 'hard' Hindutva. The creator of the word 'Hindutva' is Savarkar and he himself has said that 'Hindutva' has nothing to do with Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma. If any person working after taking the oath of the constitution talks about 'Hindu Rashtra', he should first resign from his post.”

In a stark contradiction, a few days ago, his party head Kamal Nath had said, "India is already a Hindu nation." Diggy's contradictory views came at a time when Madhya Pradesh is eyeing assembly elections.

'Kamal Nath's statement being distorted'

Digvijaya Singh further said, 'It is not a matter of Hindu nation or Islam nation. This country belongs to everyone. In our country, along with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and all religions have fought for freedom. Was Ashfaqullah not hanged along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh? This country belongs to everyone.”

Defending Kamal Nath, he added that Nath’s statement is being distorted.

Kamal Nath had said '82% are Hindus here'

Notably, talking to the media recently, Kamal Nath had said that there are 82 percent Hindus in India. In such a situation, India is already a Hindu nation, after that what is the need to talk about it separately?

The statement drew attacks from the ruling BJP. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Kamal Nath an 'electoral Hindu' who disguises himself as a Hindu when elections come.

