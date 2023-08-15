Madhya Pradesh: Violent Clash Erupts Over Panchayat Elections And Land Dispute In Ambah

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over panchayat elections and land ownership in Ambah's Ruwar village escalated into a violent clash, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire between two opposing factions on Tuesday.

The confrontation escalated to such an extent that both sides resorted to firing shots at each other, leaving a dozen individuals injured.

The clash occurred in the backdrop of a simmering feud between two parties, Brijmohan and Sonu Tomar, initially centered around a land dispute.

However, tensions escalated rapidly, leading to gunfire between the groups. Bullets struck Brijmohan and Sitaram from one faction, and Sonu and Lala Tomar from the other, leaving them injured.

According to reports, Sonu and Lala Tomar have a history of criminal activity, with records indicating their involvement in various serious offenses including theft, robbery, dacoity, and attempted murder.

Sitaram, one of the injured, claimed that the clash ensued after they confronted Sonu and Lala Tomar regarding their alleged unauthorized activities on their land. In response, a pistol was drawn, resulting in the gunshot injuries sustained by Sitaram and his brother.

All the injured were initially treated at Ambah District Hospital before being referred to Gwalior for further medical care after receiving primary treatment.

The incident has been reported to the local police, with an investigation underway.

Veeresh Kushwah, in charge of Ambah Police Station, noted that a long-standing opposition between the two factions in Ruwar village was a contributing factor to the clash. The injured are receiving medical attention in Gwalior, where their condition is being closely monitored.

