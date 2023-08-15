Bhopal: Size Of MP Economy To Increase Upto Rs 45 Lakh Crore CM Spells Out Vision For 2030 In I-Day Message

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spelled out his vision for 2030 in his Independence Day message here on Tuesday. He said size of economy will reach Rs 45 lakh crore. Over one crore people will be lifted above the poverty line. Per capita income will be doubled.

Agricultural production will be increased to 10 crore metric tons. Every farmer's field will be irrigated. Irrigation capacity will be expanded to 65 lakh hectares. Energy capacity will be increased to over 38,000 megawatts.

He further said that new roads with a total length of 1 lakh kilometers will be built. District headquarters will be connected with 4-lane roads, and urban local bodies will be connected with 2-lane roads. Nursing colleges will be established in government medical colleges. Each development block headquarters will have a hospital with at least 30 beds. Maternal mortality rate will be reduced to 100 per lakh, and infant mortality rate to 35 per thousand. The stigma of malnutrition will be completely eradicated. Over 6,000 CM Rise schools will be established. About 25,000 vacancies for government school teachers will be filled. More than 45,000 Anganwadi centers will be developed as pre-primary schools.

A government college will be established in each development block, and each district will have an upgraded college. The number of women self-help group members will increase to 65 lakh, and their number will rise to 5.1 lakh. More than 1,000 FPOs will be established with an investment of 200 crore rupees. A solid strategy will be formulated to ensure a minimum income of Rs. 10,000 per month for women. Exports will reach up to one lakh crore rupees, boosting Make in Madhya Pradesh. A new Greenfield Airport and Industrial Corridor will be developed between Bhopal and Indore and 5G services will be available.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed 10 revolutions in different spheres of development.

These revolutions have occurred in spheres such as residential plots - housing, women's empowerment, farmer welfare, welfare of the weaker sections, skill development and employment, poverty alleviation, education, health, cultural development, and good governance.

He said that no poor person will be houseless. Various schemes have been implemented, including housing rights for landless families and providing homes to millions of families through different initiatives. The state has also focused on women's empowerment, skill development, and poverty reduction measures. Additionally, efforts have been made in sectors like education, healthcare, culture, and law enforcement to improve the well-being of citizens.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to have district level GDP calculation. State government is establishing the Center for Evaluation and Impact Assessment to study the impact of beneficiary-centric schemes on the people. This initiative will also integrate tribal economy into the GDP calculation, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to do so. He highlighted the state's progress in governance.

He attributed the state's development to the efforts of the people who have benefited from the schemes. He also discussed various developmental achievements like improved electricity supply, solar cities, and advancements in irrigation projects.



While discussing mineral resources, the Chief Minister said that mineral revenue has increased from Rs. 3,610 crore rupees in 2015-16 to 8,216 crore rupees.



He referred to the significant changes in development such as the increase in economic growth rate from 0.10% to over 16%, agricultural production, reduction in interest rates on crop loans, and increased industrial development.



Madhya Pradesh has taken a leading role in various national programs like wheat exports, the implementation of PM Swamitva Yojana etc.



HE stated that the difference between past and present is visible. Economic growth rate was 0.10%, which is now more than 16%. The food production was only 159 lakh metric tons and it has now increased to 619 lakh metric tons. Farmers used to pay interest at a rate of 15% to 16% on crop loans, which is now zero percent. The industrial growth rate used to be negative then, but now it's 24%. The annual per capita income was around Rs 12,000, which is now Rs 1,40,000. The state budget was approximately Rs 23,000 crores, but now it's more than Rs 3,14,000 crores. The total domestic production in the state was around Rs 86,800 crores, and now it's more than Rs 13,22,000 crores.



Roads were only 60,000 kilometers long back then, and now they are more than 5 lakh kilometers. Energy capacity was about 5,000 megawatts, which has now increased to more than 29,000 megawatts. Irrigation capacity was only 7.68 lakh hectares, but it's more than 47 lakh hectares. The maternal mortality rate was 379 per lakh then, which has now decreased to 173 per lakh. Similarly, the infant mortality rate has decreased from 82 per thousand to 43 per thousand. The institutional delivery rate was 26% then, and now it's more than 90%. There used to be only 5 medical colleges and now there are 24.

