MP: Congress To Distribute Posters Of Kamal Nath's 11 Promises Along With 'Gangajal' To Public; BJP Takes Jibe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress party is going to distribute a bottle of 'Gangajal' and posters of 11 promises made by former CM Kamal Nath for the public to every house reminding them about the promises.

Congress Media in charge KK Mishra said that initially, the move of the party would be started from Indore district very soon and later it would be implemented in the entire state.

"Kamal Nath's promises have as much purity as Gangajal. He does whatever he says. To remind the same, our party workers will distribute these posters of 11 promises of Nath and a bottle Gangajal to public in Indore," he said.

Mishra added when the Congress government was formed in 2018, all the promises made were being fulfilled one by one by the Congress party. Meanwhile, after the 15-month government fell. Now, Congress will give posters of Nath's 11 promises made to the public along with bottles of Gangajal, he added.

BJP retaliates

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma retaliated on the Congress' move and said that they (Congress) had committed so many sins during its 15 month rule in the state that it had to resort to Gangajal.

"Congressmen have committed so much sin during its 15 months of rule. They have lied to the public, the rights and entitlements of poor people were snatched away. Poor welfare schemes were stopped. They have committed so much sin, the public has so much distrust in you (Congress) that you have to resort to Gangajal," Sharma said.

'Your sins will not be washed away'

He added, "I want to tell Corruption Nath (Kamal Nath) and Bantadhar (Digvijaya Singh) that whatever sins you have committed, your sins will not be washed away for 50 years. So, the people of Madhya Pradesh know about your ostentation, your lies and hypocrisy." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also jibed at the Congress party's move and said that the public trusts them (BJP) and they did not need to swear.

"The public trusts us so we do not need to swear. Those who are liars have to swear falsely so either they take Gangajal or Narmadajal, what difference does it make," Chouhan said.

