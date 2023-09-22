MP: CM Shivraj Inaugurates Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Bhakta Niwas Worth ₹500 Cr In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Bhakta Niwas, to be built at a cost of ₹500 crore on Hari Fatak Marg in Ujjain on Friday. The work of Bhoomi Pujan was completed in the presence of a group of seers while chanting mantras.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhakta Niwas will be constructed on a total land of 18.65 acres consisting of 16 multi-storey buildings, equipped with parking facilities.

A zero waste complex with 2000 rooms

The building will have nearly 2000 rooms for the devotees. A 24 meter road, a walkway, and a podium garden will be constructed inside the compound which will be developed as a zero waste complex.

On this occasion, higher education minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhalecha, MP Anil Firozia, MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Shyam Bansal were also present.

Inaugurates state-wide Employment Day

Later in the day, Chouhan also inaugurated the state-wide Rozgar Diwas (Employment Day) programme. Through this programme, Chouhan will connect more than 3 lakh youth with self-employment through various self-employment schemes by distributing loans worth more than Rs 2300 crore.