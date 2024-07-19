MP: Congress Leaders File Complaint Against Police Station TI For Allowing BJP's 'Sunderkand Path'; Warn Of Conducting Private Events If No Action Taken

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders, led by State Congress President Jitu Patwari, visited the PHQ on Friday to file a complaint against a Bhopal's TI for allowing BJP workers to recite 'Sunderkand path' in police station.

The complaint was filed against the Ashoka Garden police station's TI Hemant Srivastava. The complaint was about BJP workers conducting a 'Sunderkand Path' inside the Hanuman temple located at the police station.

The Congress leaders demanded that the TI be suspended for allowing the event. They also met with Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra to discuss the issue.

Patwari stated that if action is not taken within two days, Congress workers will also perform a 'Sunderkand Path' at the police station and celebrate festivals of all religions there. Following the complaint, the Police Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to the TI and further action will be taken based on his response.

Congress Leader Met Police Commissioner

Former CM Digvijay Singh, along with Jeetu Patwari, former ministers Deepak Joshi, Mukesh Nayak, and PC Sharma, met with Police Commissioner Mishra. They complained about the events at Ashoka Garden police station and TI Srivastava’s role. Digvijay Singh pointed out that the actions violated service rules and Supreme Court guidelines.

Jeetu Patwari said after the meeting that if BJP leaders were allowed to conduct a 'Sunderkand Path' inside the police station, Congress workers should be given the same permission. He emphasized that breaking service rules has become a trend among employees and that the first issue of the Lok Sabha elections was to protect the Constitution.

Patwari also mentioned that what happened at Ashoka Garden police station is a violation of the service book oath. He said that the TI should have been suspended by now and demanded that either the rules be followed or Congress be allowed to hold their private events at the station.

Police Commissioner's Response

Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that a delegation from a political party had met with him regarding the incident. He noted that religious sites exist in many areas even before the police stations were established. However, private individuals are generally not allowed to organize events within the police station premises.

Since the Ashoka Garden TI permitted such an event, a clarification has been sought from him. Further action will be based on his explanation.

Congress Leaders Stopped Outside Police Station

Notably, Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar, and other Congress workers were stopped outside Ashoka Garden police station on Thursday. They were attempting to file an FIR against state Minister Vishwas Sarang regarding the nursing scam but were asked to submit their application outside due to the Sunderkand Path being recited inside.