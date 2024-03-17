 MP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi's decision-making is full of confusion and the opposition party is not getting candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which the BJP will win with a record mandate, he told reporters.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
MP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is in such a bad situation that even leaders like Sonia Gandhi are taking the "backdoor" Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament instead of contesting Lok Sabha polls, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi's decision-making is full of confusion and the opposition party is not getting candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which the BJP will win with a record mandate, he told reporters.

"Rahul Gandhi is a captain who does not know what to do and when. When he should be preparing for polls, he goes on yatras, while he goes abroad when he needs to go on yatras. Then after defeat he will shout about EVMs," said Chouhan, who is contesting the general elections from Vidisha.

Read Also
MP: Former Chief Minister Congratulates SC For Forcing ECI To Reveal Electoral Bonds, Expresses...
article-image

"Thoughtful leaders of the Congress are leaving the party seeing its poor condition. After losing one election after the other, the situation is so bad that even Sonia Gandhi refused to contest elections and took backdoor entry through Rajya Sabha. Now one can imagine what will happen to a party whose supreme leader's confidence has been shaken," Chouhan claimed.

'Dearth of candidates in Congress'

After 2014, the Congress has lost 50 polls, with even Rahul Gandhi getting defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, he added.

Read Also
MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior
article-image

"There is a dearth of candidates in the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. All top leaders have backtracked after seeing Madam (Sonia Gandhi) herself not contesting election. The Congress is a sinking ship. Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he not only damages his own party but also INDIA bloc partners like Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) and Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)," the former MP CM said.

Chouhan said he had visited 10 states, including those in the south, and people were eager to give the BJP a historic mandate and make Narendra Modi prime minister for a third consecutive time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Rain, Hail Kills Cattles In Betul; Orange Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Seoni & More

MP Weather Update: Rain, Hail Kills Cattles In Betul; Orange Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Seoni & More

MP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj...

MP: Congress In Such Poor State Even Sonia Opted For Rajya Sabha Route To Parliament, Says Shivraj...

MP: Police Seize 30 Sacks Of PDS Rice Out For Black Marketing

MP: Police Seize 30 Sacks Of PDS Rice Out For Black Marketing

MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Accident On Bhopal-Vidisha Highway: One Dead, Three Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Accident On Bhopal-Vidisha Highway: One Dead, Three Injured