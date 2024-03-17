MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old child died, allegedly after accidentally consuming poison in Gwalior. His mother and father have also been admitted to the hospital. All three were admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) on Friday night and the child died on Saturday morning. After this, the family got his parents shifted to a private hospital. After receiving the information on Sunday, the police started an investigation in the matter.

Family members said that someone unknowingly mixed poison in the food, which led to this accident. An empty bottle of medicine kept in wheat was found lying in the kitchen. On the other hand, the police are also investigating the incident from a suicide attempt angle.

Mukesh (32), son of Ramsevak Kushwaha, is a farmer in Chhoti Bilhati village, 40 km from Gwalior city. The family consists of wife Suman Kushwaha (28), sons Tarun (7), Pranshu (5) and Lakshya (3). Mukesh reached home at 10 pm on Friday night. After this Mukesh, wife Suman and son Tarun started vomiting. The family members took all three to JAH. Tarun Kushwaha died here at 8 am on Saturday morning.

Family calls it accident

Ramsevak Kushwaha said that when he got information about the deteriorating health of his son and his family, he immediately reached the spot. “All three were vomiting. There was an empty bottle lying in the kitchen. Food was also kept open. Someone has unknowingly mixed poison in the food. This is why this accident happened while eating food,” he said.

Villagers blame the man

On the other hand, there are claims in the village that Mukesh had reached home drunk on the night of the incident. The family even scolded him. After this, he poisoned his wife and son before consuming the poison himself. When the family members came to know about it, they immediately took everyone to the hospital. Bijauli police station in-charge Anu Beniwal said that at present the reason for the incident is not clear.