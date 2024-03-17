 MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

On the other hand, the police is also looking at the incident by linking it to a suicide attempt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old child died, allegedly after accidentally consuming poison in Gwalior. His mother and father have also been admitted to the hospital. All three were admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) on Friday night and the child died on Saturday morning. After this, the family got his parents shifted to a private hospital. After receiving the information on Sunday, the police started an investigation in the matter.

Family members said that someone unknowingly mixed poison in the food, which led to this accident. An empty bottle of medicine kept in wheat was found lying in the kitchen. On the other hand, the police are also investigating the incident from a suicide attempt angle.

Read Also
Fueling A Hole In Pocket: Petrol Costliest In Andhra Pradesh & Kerala; MP, Bihar Close Behind
article-image

Mukesh (32), son of Ramsevak Kushwaha, is a farmer in Chhoti Bilhati village, 40 km from Gwalior city. The family consists of wife Suman Kushwaha (28), sons Tarun (7), Pranshu (5) and Lakshya (3). Mukesh reached home at 10 pm on Friday night. After this Mukesh, wife Suman and son Tarun started vomiting. The family members took all three to JAH. Tarun Kushwaha died here at 8 am on Saturday morning.

Family calls it accident

Ramsevak Kushwaha said that when he got information about the deteriorating health of his son and his family, he immediately reached the spot. “All three were vomiting. There was an empty bottle lying in the kitchen. Food was also kept open. Someone has unknowingly mixed poison in the food. This is why this accident happened while eating food,” he said.

Read Also
MP: Fraudulent Withdrawals Of Lakhs Surface At Gramin Bank In Sardarpur
article-image

Villagers blame the man

On the other hand, there are claims in the village that Mukesh had reached home drunk on the night of the incident. The family even scolded him. After this, he poisoned his wife and son before consuming the poison himself. When the family members came to know about it, they immediately took everyone to the hospital. Bijauli police station in-charge Anu Beniwal said that at present the reason for the incident is not clear.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

MP: 7-Year-Old Dead, Father-Mother Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poison In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Accident On Bhopal-Vidisha Highway: One Dead, Three Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Accident On Bhopal-Vidisha Highway: One Dead, Three Injured

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress To Announce Names Of Remaining Candidates In Two Days, Says PCC Chief...

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress To Announce Names Of Remaining Candidates In Two Days, Says PCC Chief...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Development, Jobs Key Focus Of Parties In Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Development, Jobs Key Focus Of Parties In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Sons Brutally Assault Mother For Refusing To Sell Land For Alcohol In Morena; Critical

MP: Sons Brutally Assault Mother For Refusing To Sell Land For Alcohol In Morena; Critical