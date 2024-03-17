MP: Former Chief Minister Congratulates SC For Forcing ECI To Reveal Electoral Bonds, Expresses Surprise On No Names Of Big Corporates

Digvijay Singh | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (popularly known as Diggy) targeted BJP for using ED, CBI and other agencies to threaten leaders of other parties and force them to join the saffron camp. ‘The moment they (leaders of other parties) join BJP, all cases against them vanish. BJP is doing politics of threat,’ Singh said. He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of Congress leader CP Shekhar’s funeral.

‘Jharkhand’s former CM Hemant Soren accepted to go to jail but did not compromise with the BJP. He is a tribal and it is tribal culture,’ he said. The former Chief Minister also congratulated the Supreme Court for forcing ECI and the government to reveal electoral bonds. ‘I would like to congratulate the Supreme Court that it has forced ECI and the Central government to present list of electoral bonds.

Surprisingly, the big corporates do not have their names on the list. Don't they have given money to either the BJP or the Congress?’ Singh queried. Replying to a question on CAA and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, he said, ‘It's all a lie.

India has already a law for citizenship, CAA was not required. They (BJP) brought the law in 2019 but to frame rules they took five years. The rules were already there in the existing law, they have just copied it. They are trying to fool people.’ Singh also targeted those leaving Congress to join the BJP by saying that they (Congress) do not have any scarcity of leaders. Those leaving party are ‘Phool Chhap’ Congressmen and party do not require them.