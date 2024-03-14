MP: Congress Councillors Beg For Money On Streets, Accuse MiC Of Not Releasing Funds For Development Works In Jabalpur (WATCH) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique protest, Congress councilors of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation came out on the road, spread their hands in front of the common people and collected money by begging on Thursday. Commuters stopped their cars to see this unforeseen way of protesting by the Congress councilors and some even gave money to them.

According to information, the Congress councilors are continuously agitating against Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh ‘Annu’ and MIC, alleging a financial crisis in the corporation. The opposition party councilors have also alleged misuse of funds by the Mayor.

Talking to the media, Congress councilor Ayodhya Tiwari alleged that neither the contractual employees of the Municipal Corporation are getting salaries nor the amount to be spent on other essential items is being given to the councilors, while the Mayor is misusing the money.

'Contractors not being paid'

He further said that even the contractors who are to be paid Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore are being compensated by paying Rs 5 or Rs 7 lakh. Congress councilors not only demonstrated on the road, but also sat outside the Mayor's office and raised slogans. .

Later, they deposited the amount collected through protest in the Commissioner's office, so that this amount can be used as a Municipal Corporation fund.

It is noteworthy that Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh left Congress and joined BJP in February this year. Before joining BJP, he had also flagged the poor financial condition of the corporation and said that he will CM Mohan Yadav in this regard.