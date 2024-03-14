MP: Hotel Staff Brutally Beats College Students With Baseball Bats At Farewell Party In Jabalpur

MP: Hotel Management, Staff Thrash College Students With Baseball Bats Over Petty Issues; One Sustains Fractures | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A college farewell party turned into a nightmare in Jabalpur, after a group of students entered into a fight with the staff of a hotel on Thursday night. The accused staff of Shawn Elise Hotel allegedly thrashed the students with baseball bats over a petty issue.

One of the students has sustained arm and leg fractures. The matter came to light on Thursday.

According to information, around 70 college students were enjoying their ‘after party’ at Jabalpur’s Shawn Elise Hotel after attending a farewell party at their college.

During the party, a dispute occurred between the juniors and seniors at the hotel.

According to the victim, Aayush, “The hotel management started to intervene, which further escalated the tensed situation. Following which, the hotel staff turned violent and started to assault the students. The students tried to escape. My friends and I could not escape as the staff shut the doors of the hotel, and as many as five people were beating me with baseball sticks. My friends tried to save me but got thrashed.”

The victim’s mother complained that “the hotel management, staff, and even guards have assaulted my son very badly. We lodged a complaint, but no policemen showed up and said they couldn’t take any action as the students did not inform the college about their afterparty. I want the police and administration to take action on the matter.”

Currently, police have started to investigate the matter.