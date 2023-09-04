MP: CM Shivraj Lays Foundation Stone For Construction Of Shri Ramraja Lok In 12 Acres Area In Orchha

MP: CM Shivraj Lays Foundation Stone For Construction Of Shri Ramraja Lok In Orchha |

Orchha (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ramraja Lok in the Shri Ramraja Temple complex in Orchha and laid the foundation stone of the construction work on Monday. CM Chouhan said that "Ujjain has changed from Shri Mahakal Lok and now Orchha will change from Shri Ram Raja Lok."

In Orchha, the city of Lord Shri Ram, a grand construction of Shri Ram Raja Lok will be done by including Shri Ramraja temple complex and surrounding areas at a cost of Rs 81 crore. It is noteworthy that the main center of the World Heritage Orchha in Niwari district is Shri Ramraja Temple. It was built by the then Bundela rulers.

The center point of Orchha is Shri Ram Raja Temple, which is visited by a large number of devotees and tourists. Keeping in view the sentiments and facilities of the devotees and tourists, Shri Ramraja Lok will be developed in Shri Ramraja Temple in Orchha. The Sri Ramaraja temple complex is spread over approximately 2.86 acres. Shri Ramraja Lok will be developed in about 12 acres of area around the temple. Shri Ramraja Lok will start from the Grand Durbar Corridor at the entrance.

Development of plaza with Shri Ramraja public entrance, Prasadalaya, queue complex, development of Shri Janaki temple complex, food plaza, rehabilitation of nearby shops, crowd management, beautification of shops and child form of Shri Ram in the temple complex will be done at a cost of Rs 41 crore. In this form, corridors and courtyards will be developed with the description of the court of Shri Ramraja in which the Bal Kand will be described.

Some important items related to Ramayana will be used in the courtyard. Lotus pillars, inspired by the beautiful lotus eyes (Kamal Nayan) and Pushpak Vimana will be seen. The unique form of local architecture, temple courtyard and historical buildings will be seen in this world. The architecture of Shri Ramraja Lok will be an example of the authenticity and integrity of Bundelkhand.

No need to fear drought – we will face every situation together

Chouhan called upon all the people present in the meeting to pray to God for rain in the temples of their respective villages. He said that along with prayer and worship, we will also do work. There is no need to panic if there is a crisis due to lack of rain. Electricity consumption has increased in the state, dams are not full, but we are ready to deal with any kind of crisis. Our government will take the farmers and all the people of the state out of every kind of crisis. Chouhan while extolling Achru Mata said- "There is no need to be afraid of drought - we will face every situation together".

With the joining of the Ken-Betwa rivers, every farm in Bundelkhand will get water.

Chouhan said that the self-confidence and self-esteem of sisters has increased with the Ladli Bahna Yojana. On the 10th of this month, Rs 1000 will be deposited in the accounts of the sisters from Gwalior. Rs 1250 per month will be made available to the sisters from the month of October. This amount will be gradually increased to Rs 3000. Inspiring the sisters to join self-help groups, CM Chouhan said that the scope of work being done by the sisters is continuously increasing. Now the sisters are also operating the toll blocks in the state and 30 percent of the income generated from its operation is being given to the sisters. Along with providing funds to the sisters, funds are also being made available to the farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government. Many public welfare schemes were closed by the previous government. Work is going on towards connecting Ken and Betwa rivers. Every farm in Bundelkhand will get water from this project.

Conservation of monuments

The development of corridor and courtyard including the description of Shri Ram's child form and King Ram's court will be done at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore and the buildings of archaeological importance of Shri Ram Raja Temple will be conserved at a cost of Rs 20 crore. In this, necessary works will be done in Shri Ram Raja Mandir, Shri Patal Hanuman Mandir, Shri Janaki Mata temple complexes and lighting system at a cost of 9 crores and development work of public facilities at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

In Shri Ram Raja Lok, Bal Kand Praangan, the childhood exploits of Shri Ram will be seen. The Uttar Kand incidents will be shown through photo presentations. Shri Ram will be depicted as a king through stories. Along with the development of crowd management and public facilities in Sri Ramaraja Lok, systematic shops will be constructed by developing the square in front of the temple as a shopping plaza for the local devotees.

Tourists will get facilities

Rs 19.72 crore has been sanctioned for the conservation of important monuments of Orchha and development of facilities for tourists in the surrounding areas. This includes development of Tulsi Ghat - boat club, changing rooms, lockers, public facilities worth Rs 1.05 crore, internal roads and pathways near the monuments and footpaths around the fort, public facilities, signage and boat club near the ghat Rs 4.07 crore. At a cost of Rs. 1.50 crore on beautification near the fort complex, Rs. 5.75 crore on lighting etc. near the monuments, Rs. 1 crore on the interpretation center near the Chaturbhuj temple, upgradation of the ghat near Kanchana Ghat/Chhatris, public facilities, Rs 1.40 crore will be spent on the development of signage food stall and craft market, Rs 1 crore will be spent on the development of public facilities, signage and interpretation center near Lakshmi Temple and Rs 3.95 crore will be spent on other works.

Conservation of monuments spread over an area of 70 acres with the sanctioned amount, Chaturbha Reconstruction of monuments around Juj Mandir, Lakshmi Mandir, Chhatris, Tulsi Ghat to make public facilities useful and work on internal access road, lighting, interpretation center and upgradation of Kanchana Ghat and nearby tourist facilities and increase in employment of local people will also be undertaken. Apart from Shri Ramraja Temple, about Rs 7.50 crore has been sanctioned from the State Archeology Budget for the conservation of the monuments established by the Bundela rulers.

Niwari becomes the second "Har Ghar Jal" district of the state

CM Chouhan also inaugurated Civil Hospital in Prithvipur costing Rs 11.83 crore, foundation stone of Jerror and Orchha Health Center costing Rs 21.88 crore and 5 development works constructed at a cost of Rs 280.57 crore 57. The Chief Minister said that Taricharakalan will be made a Municipal Council.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar said that he praised the steps taken by CM Chouhan for the social and economic development of the people of the state and the work of religious revival. Now the sisters of Bihar are also demanding implementation of Ladli Behna Yojana. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, a sense of trust has spread in the society.

Chief Minister distributed benefits

Chouhan presented a check of Rs 6 crore to Pooja Ahirwar, Kamlesh Ahirwar, Lakshmi Prajapati and Sita Ahirwar under the State Rural Livelihood Mission.