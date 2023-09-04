Bhopal: Uma Bharti Angry On Not Being Invited To BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anger of ex Chief Minister Uma Bharti on not being invited in Jan Ashirwad Yatra inauguration programme is yet to subside. On Monday, she tweeted that it is the truth that she didn’t receive the invitation to the inauguration of Jan Ashirwad Yatra. “ Yes, but if now invitation is given to me, I will not go anywhere, neither in the starting (inauguration) nor in the concluding ceremony of September 25,” she fumed.

Asserting that she is having great affection and respect towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she added that wherever Chouhan will ask her to do the canvassing, she can do the election campaigning by keeping his respect in mind.

“ I am among those who labored hard for the creation of the BJP. I will never harm the party,” she said.

Notably, it was on Sunday that Uma Bharti's pain over not being invited in the Jan Ashirwad yatra inauguration programme held in Satna district came to fore. She openly stated that she was not invited in the programme but such a thing hardly affects her. But she was of the view that at least a formal invitation should have been given to her.

Moreover, she tweeted (on Monday) that once she was admitted into Bansal Hospital for check up and it was at that time that she found a wide difference between government and private hospitals.

“ All leaders, MLAs, MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers and all officers should go to government hospital for treatment and should send the children to government schools for education then only these arrangements would improve. This should be taken as a campaign,’ she stated.

She added that it was from starting onwards that she construes the extravagant expenditure in marriages and staying of leaders in five star hotels as wrong. “ Modi Ji also doesn’t like such kind of lifestyle. I will continue to speak in this regard in future also. We cannot ignore the preaching of Gandhi Ji, Deendayal ji and Modi ji,” she said.

