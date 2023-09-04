 Bhopal: 230 Mandis Across MP Shut As Traders Demand Tax Reduction, Abolition Of Destitute Duty
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 230 mandis remained shut across Madhya Pradesh on Monday, as traders announced indefinite strike over 11-pointer demand list, which includes reduction of Mandi tax and abolition of destitute duty.

As part of the strike, Bhopal mandi too wore a deserted look on Monday as all shops remained shut.

Bhopal Mandi president Harish Gyanchandani said, “Bhopal Mandi is closed and traders are  on strike from Monday demanding reduction in Mandi tax. Traders said that  the government is charging 1.5% Mandi tax, which they have been demanding for a long time to reduce to 1%.”

He further said, “On the other hand, destitute fee should also be abolished, including these there are 11 demands, traders who have been demanding from the government for a long time have decided to close the mandi. From Monday onwards they will stop buying food grains.”

Other Demands Include 

· Land and Infrastructure Allotment Rules-2009 should not be implemented on the land or structures already allotted in Mandi Samitis.

· The nominal rates should be kept instead of collector guidelines for fixing the lease rates.

· Compulsion of license security should be removed.

· Separate license system for commercial transactions and the increase of Rs 25,000 in assessment fee should be abolished. Previous fee Rs 5,000 should be restored.

· The process of account verification/re-account verification should be abolished.

· There should be a ban on  increasing the farmers' committee security.

· Under Section 23 of Mandi act,  there should be a ban on the investigation teams being formed at Mandi Board level, going beyond the purview of the provision of power to stop vehicles.

