Indore: Free Press To Organise Teachers' Day Felicitation Programme Tomorrow |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To honour our gurus, Free Press is organising a felicitation programme on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at its Indore office on Tuesday. The event is being organised in association with Indian Oil and is powered by Daly College of Business Management.

Teachers not only educate children, but shape their lives, prepare kids for the road that lies ahead of them. Recognising their efforts and the role the teachers play on our lives, The Free Press has decided to felicitate them and thank them for their selfless devotion.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Meanwhile, DAVV, Indore registrar Ajay Verma, Daly College of Business Management principal Dr.Sonal Sisodia and Indian Oil, Indore divisional retail sales head Arun Thakle will be the special guests.

The felicitation ceremony will be held from 1pm on September 5, 2023 on the 1st Floor of Free Press House situated on A.B. Road. Big FM is the radio partner for the event.

