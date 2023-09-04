Bhopal's Gangster Muskaan Is A Bollywood Fan: 7 Interesting Facts About Her

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Bhopal's infamous 'Gangster Muskan' has been making headlines recently after the Shahjahanabad police arrested her for blackmailing and robbing people along with her 3 accomplices. Here are some facts you need to know about her:
1. The 22-year-old Muskan alias Mehvish lives in Old Minal Residency in Bhopal and has an Instagram account with more than 800 followers.
2. Muskan seems to be very active on social media and has uploaded several reels on her account on various Bollywood songs.
3. Muskan has a criminal background and her father is also a known notorious criminal of the area. She has also posted reels brandishing weapons on social media account.
4. Muskan is also a fan of sports bikes and bullets. In several of her reels, she has referred to herself as 'Don'.
5. Muskan had a love marriage with a henchman of her father called Shahrukh Khan. Muskan's father has 41 criminal cases against him.
6. Both Muskan's father and her husband are in the jail right now. She has made posts on her account stating that she misses her husband.
7. Apart from reels on Bollywood songs, Muskan's account is filled with reels with children who she seems to adore.
