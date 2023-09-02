Madhya Pradesh's Unexplored Sailani Island Is A Must Visit For A Refreshing Weekend; Here's Why

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Situated on the bank of River Narmada and Omkareshwar Dam in Khandwa district, Sailani Island near Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga shrine offers a tranquil break to visitors.
The place is spread over 5-acres of land and is surrounded by the holy Narmada water on three sides.
The lavish green covers offers a great picnic experience to visitors here!
The secluded island is away from all the hustle and bustle of the city and is packed with natural beauty and water activities.
The most unique and incomparable water sports tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh which provides a relaxing yet adventurous escape for vacationers.
Apart from spending some quality and peaceful time at the lavish resort, one can always try out exciting water-based recreational activities such as speed boating, skurfing, paddle boating and cruising available at the destination.
It is the one of the best spots to visit during a long weekend!
