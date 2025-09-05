 MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' For ₹106 Crore Development Projects In MP’s Panna
The program began at 3 pm, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development works worth ₹106.15 crore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited Panna on Friday.

He attended a women’s conference held in Amanganj of Panna district.

Yadav inaugurated projects worth ₹23.73 crore, which included nine works. Among these were water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Gadhokhar, Bilha Surdaha, and Tikaria.

He also launched the upgradation of the Makrandganj-Hardwahi-Gunour road under the Public Works Department.

In addition, projects for boundary walls for solid waste management, drain construction, and a sports stadium in Amanganj Nagar Parishad were inaugurated.

Foundation stone-laying works included the construction of a Janpad Panchayat building at a cost of ₹5.26 crore, CC roads and a main entrance at the Collectorate premises, and the establishment of an AYUSH dispensary in Madla.

Road construction projects covered the Barwara-Gunour, Hirapur-Biharasar, and Madain-Biharasar routes. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for the construction of the SDM office in Ajaygarh and government college buildings in Devendra Nagar and Khora.

The local administration had invited the public to the event in a traditional way by offering turmeric and rice.

The program witnessed large participation, with people eagerly attending to hear Yadav's address and witness the launch of these development projects.

