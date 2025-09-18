 MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Shankar Shah & Raghunath Shah In Jabalpur; Sweeps Floor At Rani Durgavati Hospital Under PM Modi’s Seva Pakhwada
The CM said that all ministers, MPs, and MLAs will carry forward the cleanliness campaign across the state.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Shankar Shah & Raghunath Shah In Jabalpur | X / Mohan Yadav

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah on their 168th martyrdom day. 

Addressing a program at Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Convention Centre, he said, “Birth happens once and death happens once, but a sacrifice makes life meaningful. Such sacrifices make people immortal.”

The CM recalled how the father-son duo refused to accept British conditions of changing religion, accepting their rule or giving up resistance. 

As a result, the British, without any trial, ordered them to be executed by blowing them from cannons. He called their courage an inspiration for future generations.

article-image

CM Yadav also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to tribal communities. 

He mentioned that he celebrated his birthday in Dhar with tribal brothers and sisters instead of big cities. He urged people to adopt the spirit of Swadeshi and support small traders.

Before the event, the CM garlanded the statues of the martyrs and also participated in a cleanliness drive at Rani Durgavati Hospital under PM Modi’s Seva Pakhwada.

The CM said that all ministers, MPs, and MLAs will carry forward the cleanliness campaign across the state.

During the program, ministers and leaders emphasised that the sacrifice of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah is unique in world history, as they were punished for writing poetry against the British. 

He urged that future generations must learn from such examples of bravery.

Later, CM Yadav visited the newly built Shankar Shah-Raghunath Shah Museum, constructed at a cost of ₹14 crore, and then left for Katni to attend other official programs.

