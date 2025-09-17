CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Swachhotsav’ by participating in a cleanliness drive at MY Hospital premises, under the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign and Seva Pakhwada.

He joined local public representatives in shramdaan (voluntary labour) for cleanliness, flagged off Indore Municipal Corporation’s e-waste collection vehicles, and administered a cleanliness pledge to citizens.

CM Yadav said every citizen must adopt cleanliness in daily habits. ‘It is our duty not only to avoid littering but also to ensure others do not. Special attention must be given to maintaining cleanliness both inside and outside MY Hospital,” he directed. He assured full state government support for MY Hospital’s development.

‘MY hospital has a rich heritage and as Indore is number one in cleanliness, MY hospital shall also become the same,’ said CM Yadav. “Each and every spot of the MY Hospital must remain clean”, said Yadav.

The CM also appealed to citizens to devote two hours every week and 100 hours annually to cleanliness activities. He unveiled the logo of the “Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan” and urged people not to generate or tolerate filth.

E-waste campaign launched

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav highlighted that e-waste is one of the most serious modern pollutants and harmful if not disposed of scientifically.

As part of the campaign running from September 17 to October 2, e-waste collection boxes have been set up at the Indore Smart City office, where officials and employees will deposit unused or broken electronic items like mobiles, chargers, fans, batteries, TVs, and computer parts.

Citizens will soon get access to drop-boxes across the city, along with household e-waste collection services.

Focus on women’s health under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar’

CM Yadav emphasised collective efforts to ensure the success of the ‘Swasth Nari–Sashakt Pariwar’ initiative, aimed at addressing women’s and adolescent girls’ health and nutrition challenges.

The campaign will strengthen maternal and child healthcare, prenatal checkups, immunisation coverage, and anaemia treatment. Awareness programs on nutrition and menstrual hygiene will also be conducted.

Total 401 units of blood collected

Under the Sewa Pakhwada a health camp and blood donation camp was organised at as many as 55 places which includes several colleges and such places. A total of 401 units of blood was collected and preserved from these places.