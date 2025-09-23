Madhya Pradesh September 23 Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain & Thunder; Monsoon To Persist Till October | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to stay longer in Madhya Pradesh, while it’s withdrawing from other states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

Weather expected on Tuesday

An alert has been issued for light rain with thunder and lightning across all districts of Madhya Pradesh.



What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected in parts of the state until the first week of October. Only after that will the monsoon withdraw from Madhya Pradesh.

Before its exit, heavy rainfall was predicted on September 25- 26 across several districts. Some areas may also see showers on Tuesday.

Weathermen said that Madhya Pradesh will continue to receive rain until the first week of October, after which the withdrawal process is expected to begin.

On Monday, several districts of Madhya Pradesh experienced mixed weather with both rainfall and sunshine.

In Bhopal, the day began with bright sunshine, which increased heat and humidity. Indore recorded nearly one inch of rainfall, while Ratlam saw light showers.



118% Rainfall So Far

The southwest monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16. Since then, the state has received an average of 43.9 inches of rainfall, compared to the normal 36.5 inches expected by this time.

This means the state has already received 7.4 inches more than usual. The normal seasonal average for Madhya Pradesh is 37 inches, which was achieved last week itself. So far, the state has recorded 118% of its normal rainfall.

Weather expected in next 2 days

September 24: An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and light rainfall across all districts of Madhya Pradesh.

September 25: An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and light rainfall across all districts of Madhya Pradesh.