Navratri 2025: Garba Events You Must Attend In Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | September 21, 2025
The Garba season is around the corner and our toes have started to twinkle already! Looking for the Garba events for this years? Here are some options you can pick from.
1. Dholi Taraa 4.0: Being organised at Essentia Hotel, Orion Lawn, Dholi Taraa offeres 14 days of themed Garba, live DJs, food court, cash prizes, and more. Passes: ₹199 Onwards (Early bird passes available.) @ Bookmyshow Dates: Sept 22 to Oct 5 Time: 7:30 pm
2. Retro Garba Indore Season 11 at Hotel Waterlily brings you the most loved and safest event in Indore. Passes: ₹299 @ Bookmyshow Date: Sept 26 - Sept 28 Time: 7 pm
3. Fusion Garba at Indore's Skyline Club & Resorts provides you with live DJs, food court, selfie zones, and choreographed sessions. Practice runs from 14–23 Sept at Sakhar Palace. Passes: ₹2,800 @ Bookmyshow Dates: Time: 6 pm
4. Pankhida Garba 2025 registrations are open at Gandhi Hall, Indore. The practice has already started from 25th August. Passes: Single - 2200+gst Couple - Starting from 3500+gst
5. In Red Raas evnet being held at Sheraton Grand Palace you can enjoy music & live band, competitions & prizes and of coures, good food! Passes: ₹299 @ Bookmyshow Dates: Sept 26 to Sept 28 Time: 7:30 pm
6. You can bring your clan to Fusion Garba (Open) at Skyline Club & Resort to dance your hearts out with high-energy dhol, beats, lights and unlimited fun. Passes: ₹300 Dates: Sept 26 - Sept 28 Time: 7:30 pm
7. Adi Shakti Maa Harsiddhi Lok Kalyan Samiti Garba will be held at Mala Garden offering 7.5 hours of nonstop music, beats, and festive celebrations featuring DJs, rainproof pandals, veg food court, flea market, and ample parking. Passes: ₹199 Dates: Oct 5 - Oct 7 Time: 7 pm
So, which event are you going to this time?
