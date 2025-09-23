 Indore Woman Arrested From West Bengal For Forcing Youth Into Prostitution
Palasia police have arrested a woman from West Bengal for allegedly selling a young woman and forcing her into prostitution

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:44 AM IST
Indore Woman Arrested From West Bengal For Forcing Youth Into Prostitution | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palasia police have arrested a woman from West Bengal for allegedly selling a young woman and forcing her into prostitution.

The accused, who had been absconding for the past three years along with her husband, was nabbed from a village near the Bangladesh border. However, her husband managed to escape under the cover of darkness and the border terrain.

According to police, the case dates back to 2022, when the victim, a resident of West Bengal, reported that she had been lured and trapped into prostitution.

Earlier in the investigation, two accused — Jasmin of Mumbai and Amrin of Khajrana — had already been arrested. The key accused, Kakli of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, had been on the run until her recent arrest, while her husband, Nasirul Mondal, remains at large.

Police said the couple were part of an inter-state trafficking racket that lured women and girls from West Bengal to Indore under the pretext of providing them domestic work.

In this case, the victim was taken from West Bengal to Navi Mumbai with the promise of employment as a house help. There, Jasmin pressured her to enter prostitution.

When she resisted, she was sent to Amrin in Khajrana on the same pretext. At Amrin’s residence, the victim was locked inside a flat and forced into sex work.

The victim, however, managed to escape and subsequently lodged a police complaint, which led to the arrests in the case.

