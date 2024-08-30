MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 4-Day 'Madhya Pradesh Utsav' Program In New Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a four-day 'Madhya Pradesh Utsav' being held at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan located in New Delhi on Friday and witnessed an exhibition on the occasion.

'Madhya Pradesh Utsav' is being organised from August 30 to September 2 2024, in which the state's rich art, tourism, cultural heritage, public welfare schemes and achievements are being displayed.

#WATCH | On photo exhibition 'Heritage of Madhya Pradesh' organised on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh festival, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "This effort of the government introduces our culture and overall Madhya Pradesh is a very wonderful and enjoyable state from… pic.twitter.com/kocVcmvvLu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2024

"Today inaugurated the "Madhya Pradesh Utsav" organised at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, Delhi by lighting a lamp. I was happy to see a glimpse of folk colours in the exhibition showcasing the art, culture, cuisine and archaeology of Madhya Pradesh," the MP CM said in a post on X.

"Madhya Pradesh is a rich state in terms of art, culture, cuisine, lifestyle, tourism, historical heritage and archaeology. This four-day festival has been organised to introduce all these aspects of the state to the country's capital," CM Mohan Yadav further said.

Praising the 'Heritage of Madhya Pradesh' exhibition organised by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museum, the CM said, "The Directorate is doing the challenging work of restoring old destroyed temples and shrines. Through the exhibition, efforts have been made to respect the paintings of Gond artists and to showcase the ten thousand years old rock paintings of Bhimbetka." The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the visitors in the festival would definitely enjoy eating the dishes of Sri Anna (millets).

Earlier the Chief Minister met with the students studying in Delhi on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe scholarship of the Madhya Pradesh Government . The students expressed their gratitude for the government's scheme.

The MP CM also called on BJP National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi.