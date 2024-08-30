 "Pure Example Of Hooliganism In State": Congress President Jitu Patwari On MP's Katni Incident
Bhopal

"Pure Example Of Hooliganism In State": Congress President Jitu Patwari On MP's Katni Incident

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari has strongly condemned the assault of a woman and her minor grandson at the GRP Police Station in Katni, calling it a "pure example of hooliganism" in the state.

Patwari expressed outrage that the police are still uncertain about filing an FIR, despite the woman being beaten throughout the night and her 15-year-old grandson also being assaulted.

article-image

"A woman was beaten up the whole night, her 15-year-old grandson was also beaten up. We have come here to file an FIR, but for the last 2 hours, the police are confused whether to file an FIR or not. She is a Dalit and comes from the reserved category and her FIR is not being registered. This is a pure example of hooliganism in the state. Until her FIR is registered, we will sit here...," said Patwari.

"The woman was beaten up the whole night and her 15-year-old grandson was also beaten up but the police are still confused whether to file an FIR or not. This is the state of law and order in the state. This is a pure example of hooliganism in the state," he said.

Patwari questioned whether the woman's Dalit status was the reason for the police's inaction, highlighting the incident as a reflection of the police's disregard for law and order.

He said "Is it the fault of the woman that she is Dalit? This shows the hooliganism of the police. There is no police personnel here. This reflects that the police do not care about the law and order in the state." Meanwhile, Additional SP Santosh Deheria informed that the victim has registered her complaint and the investigation is being supervised by the DIG.

article-image

Speaking to the reporters, Deheria said "The victim has registered her complaint and we have taken her complaint seriously. The Congress party demanded that the complaint should be registered online and on paper. This will be sent to the GRP Police Station. The investigation is being done by the DIG.

Earlier, on Thursday, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the Katni incident and wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) demanding a swift and thorough investigation.

In a post on X, the National Commission for Women said, "NCW takes serious note of a disturbing incident in Katni, MP where a woman and her 15-year-old grandson were reportedly beaten by GRP officers. The Commission has written a letter to the DGP of the state demanding a swift and fair investigation. Action must be taken against those responsible. Detailed report expected within 3 days."

