Six GRP Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Beating Of Dalit Woman & Grandson In Katni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An incident that took place eight months back has led to suspension of six Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel including a station in-charge in Katni district after video of their beating a woman and her grandson became viral on social media.

The then police station in-charge Aruna Vahane, head constable Ajay Shrivastava, four constables Varsha Dubey, Omkar Sirsham, Soheb Abbasi and Salman Khan were suspended with immediate effect.

Congress had shared a video of the incident a day before, claiming that the victims belong to the Dalit community.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on his X account, "An old video of beating of GRP Katni police station cops is getting viral on social media. After I took cognizance of it, I have asked DIG Rail to go to the spot for probing the incident. As per the preliminary probe, I have ordered suspension with immediate effect of then GRP police station in-charge, a head constable and four constables"

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Simala Prasad said, "There was a person named Deepak Vanshkar against whom 19 cases were registered, and who was absconding. He was also externed from the district. His family members had been called to the police station last October for questioning in this regard."

Deputy Inspector General, railway, Monica Shukla arrived in Katni on Thursday to conduct the probe, sources said.

Truly terrible video of GRP Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni brutalising a woman and her grandson in a theft investigation. SHO Aruna Vahane visible in the video participating in the merciless beating. ZERO action against these monsters so far. pic.twitter.com/YmeeILqjof — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 28, 2024

Congress state president Jitu Patwari and media department chairman and former minister Mukesh Nayak visited Katni to meet the victims.

"A 60-year-old woman was beaten inside a police station simply because she is a Dalit? A 15-year-old boy was assaulted because he belonged to a Dalit family. What does this say about Madhya Pradesh now? It has become a hub for atrocities against Dalits. CM Mohan Yadav, who is also the state home minister, should address these issues as they reflect poorly on the BJP stance against Babasaheb Ambedkar and the repression of Dalits," Patwari said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP president VD Sharma called the incident "unfortunate" and said that strict action would be taken against the responsible persons.