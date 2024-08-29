 MP Updates: Digi Yatra Likely To Be Fully Implemented At Indore Airport By Sept; Ancient Peepal Tree Falls At Ujjian's Sandipani Ashram, Road Blocked
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Digi Yatra is expected to be fully implemented at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport by September. Trials have already started, and at least 300 passengers are being given entry here on a daily basis via Digi Yatra-- a face scanner technology that aims to ease travel experience by going paperless and contactless.

Separate computer machines have been set up, and tech-skilled staff has been hired to operate these systems.

Peepal tree falls at Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, road blocked

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ancient Peepal tree fell outside Maharshi Sandipani Ashram on Mangalnath Road in Ujjain, damaging the cars parked nearby. The tree was huge, and its branches were scattered all over the road, blocking the traffic.

A team of Municipal Corporations has started the work to clear the road. Traffic is expected to resume soon.

Earlier too, a similar incident was recorded here, when a huge tree fell. The devotees visiting the ashram had a narrow escape.

Experts said that the concrete road bars the rainwater from reaching the roots of the tree, weakening them. As a result, even the biggest trees fall.

