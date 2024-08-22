MP Shocker: Miscreants Beat Youths, Pee On Him, Loot His Chain For Refusing Liquor Money (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was beaten up by a gang of notorious criminals in the Jabalpur district. The incident took place when the youth was on his way back home. A band of goons rounded him up, asked him for money and when he refused, he was beaten up and was pissed on.

During the tussle, Rs.15000 and a gold chain was looted from the youth. After the incident, the youth filed a complaint at the Gorakhpur police station in the district. Police has managed to nab the main goon and the hunt for others is underway.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has been doing rounds on social media.

Watch the video here:-

#watch | #Jabalpur: Miscreants Thrash Youth, Pee On Him After He Refuses To Pay Them Money For Liquor#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/gpCRxZUK95 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 22, 2024

According to information, the victim, identified as Ravi Prajapati, runs a tiffin business. When the incident took place, he was on his way after taking payment from a client. When he exited the client's property, a dozen of goons rounded him up. The goons asked him for money so that they could enjoy some booze. When Prajapati refused, they started beating him up.

The goons did not stop at beating him up, they moved a step ahead and pissed on Prajapati. After peeing on him, they looted him. They managed to nab Rs.15000 and a gold chain which he was wearing.

After the incident, Prajapati went to the Gorakhpur police station in the district and filed a complaint against the goons. Gorakhpur police has lodged a FIR under the relevant sections of BNS.

The accused are identified as repeat offenders

According to sources, the band of goons was led by two men Green Bhatra and Lovi Bhatra. Both have been identified as repeat offenders. According to information, Lovi Bhatra has a number of cases filed against him.

Police has managed to nab Lovi Bhatra in the case and the hunt for others is underway.