MP Congress To Gherao CM Residence In Bhopal Over Paper Leaks, Nursing Scandal; 4.5 Lakh Postcards To Be Handed Over, Detailing Grievances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress, headed by Jitu Patwari, is all set to gherao the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Friday, over exam irregularities, paper leaks, and the nursing scandal.

This will be the fourth protest by Congress in the last eight days, as the Youth Congress highlights the unmet promises and struggles of the youth in Madhya Pradesh. During the demonstration, the Youth Congress will also hand over 4.5 lakh postcards detailing these grievances to CM Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Read Also Six GRP Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Beating Of Dalit Woman & Grandson In Katni

Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, Youth Congress State President Mitendra Darshan Singh Yadav, and Youth Congress workers will participate in the protest.

Mitendra also mentioned that in 2018 and 2023, the BJP promised jobs to the youth, with 80,000 positions open for which 80 lakh applications were submitted, but jobs were never given. In 2023, they claimed they would provide 2.5 lakh jobs, yet no discussion on this was held in the current assembly session.

He further added that farmers are committing suicide over issues related to MSP (Minimum Support Price), and they are not getting the fair value of their crops. In the nursing scandal, although the CBI was assigned to investigate, those conducting the investigation were found involved in corruption themselves. A few were dismissed, but no real action was taken against the main culprits.

The Congress's series of protests reflects their strong stance against the state government, focusing on youth issues and broken promises.