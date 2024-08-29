 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kerwa Dam, Danish Hills & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kerwa Dam, Danish Hills & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kerwa Dam, Danish Hills & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 30 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Sakshi Dhaba, Kerva Dam, Krishi sansthan, Dairy State, Barkhedi khurd, Sharda vihar, Kerva pump and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
Ghaziabad Horror: 14-Yr-Old Minor Girl Gangraped, E-Rickshaw Burnt As Protests Erupt Demanding Strict Action; VIDEO Surfaces
Ghaziabad Horror: 14-Yr-Old Minor Girl Gangraped, E-Rickshaw Burnt As Protests Erupt Demanding Strict Action; VIDEO Surfaces
'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder; Video
'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder; Video
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects

Area: Danish hills and nearest area.

Time: 09:30 Am to 11:00 Am

Area: Amarnath Colony, CI park view , Netaji hills and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP August 29 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In State From September 1; Rising Temperatures In...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kerwa Dam, Danish Hills & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kerwa Dam, Danish Hills & More; Check...

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Bhopal Model Sagar Singh Chauhan Bags ‘Mr. Fitness Universe 2024’ Title

Madhya Pradesh To Be Promoted As Clean, Green & Safe Destination At 39th IATO Convention

Madhya Pradesh To Be Promoted As Clean, Green & Safe Destination At 39th IATO Convention

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...

Hockey’s Nursery In Bhopal To Get Another Synthetic Turf By 2025

Hockey’s Nursery In Bhopal To Get Another Synthetic Turf By 2025