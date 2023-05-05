 MP: Clerk trying to resolve couple's fight thrashed by family in Bhind court
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
MP: Trying to resolve husband-wife quarrel, clerk thrashed in Bhind court premises by couple and relatives | File

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk, who was helping out a couple to resolve their issues, was badly thrashed by their family members in Bhind on Friday. Police have registered a case in the matter following against the couple and their family members.

According to information, Bali Deepti, a resident of HI Road under Gohad police station area, had filed a Dowry Act case against her husband Virendra Khatik, for which both the parties reached the Gohad court. Soon, a quarrel ensued between the couple over some issue in front of the judge’s chamber in the court premises. The fight later turned violent.

Seeing the ruckus outside the judge's room, a large crowd gathered in the court premises, on which clerk Bhaskar Rao Trivedi intervened. Trivedi was trying to pacify the matter when Deepti, her sister Deeksha, brother Shivam Khatik and husband Virendra thrashed him.

Case registered for assault and obstructing official work

Investigating Officer Dhyanendra Yadav said, “As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered against husband Virendra Khatik, wife Deepti, her sister Deeksha and brother Shivam Khatik under the sections of assault and obstruction in official work.”

