 MP: Sarpanch representative killed over political rivalry in Guna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Sarpanch representative killed over political rivalry in Guna, kin demands razing down of accused's houses | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch representative, who was brutally thrashed by some miscreants two days ago and was under treatment at a district hospital, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Relatives of the deceased are protesting at the hospital demanding strict action against the accused.

The matter pertains to Sonthi village of Dharnavada police station area where Lakshminarayan Yadav was thrashed by six people on Wednesday. 

article-image

Yadav’s relatives have demanded the administration to raze down the houses of the accused. The family has also alleged that the people who assaulted Lakshminarayan Yadav leading to his death have a criminal history. They alleged no action was taken due to political influence.

On the other hand, Guna SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar has assured strict legal action will be taken and the accused will be arrested soon.

A reward of 10,000 has also been announced for the accused. 

article-image

