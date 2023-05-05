Madhya Pradesh: Tribal accuses stn incharge of demanding money, files plaint with SP in Alirajpur

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal of Bhanaravat village under Nanpur police station of Alirajpur has lodged a complaint against police station in-charge with the SP. In his complaint, Narpat Bhilala and fellow tribals accused police station in-charge Bhupendra Khartiya of demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for not writing a report. Tribals submitted the complaint addressed to SP to ASP Sakharam Sengar. ASP Sengar said that the Jobat sub-divisional officer (police) would examine the reality of the complaint.

Complainant Narpat in his complaint levelled serious accusations against Khartiya. He said that on April 24, between 1:00 am and 4:00 am, liquor was brought for a marriage function in house of Deshlia Bhuru of the village as per the customs of the tribal society. Khartiya arrived in civil dress and seized liquor. He later took Bhuru to Nanpur police station in a van. As Bhuru protested, the cops kept him in police custody for two nights before sending him to district jail on April 26.

In the night, the police team arrived in three vehicles. One vehicle went to Bhuru’s place, while the remaining two stopped near Narpat’s house. Khartiya barged into the grocery shop of Narpat and started abusing. He vandalised his store. When asked about the reason, Khartiya accused him of selling liquor from the grocery store. He threatened Narpat to put him behind the bars.

At this time, four of his family members were present. Khartiya made them sit together and later placed a revolver on their head and threatened to shoot them if they moved. Narpat in the complaint said, “After threatening family members, Khartiya told us that if we want to stay away from legal complications, then we have to pay him money by tomorrow morning, and then he will not file an FIR.”

In case of non-fulfilment of demands, he would file and destroy their property as well. “Fearing legal complications, we managed Rs 1 lakh by the next day and handed it over to Khartiya, who said that it will not work and asked us bring the rest of the money, otherwise, he will file an FIR.” Applicant Narpat said in the application that he had never sold liquor till date. “I have nothing to do with Bhuru, who owns liquor. We are being forcibly dragged into this matter and Khartiya is still pressuring us to pay the money.”