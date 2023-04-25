CM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 178 couples tied nuptial knots under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana in Sondwa Panchayat on Monday. The wedding ceremony was performed by Gayatri pariwar. The dignitaries present on the occasion blessed the newly wedded couples and handed over Rs 49,000 cheque to the bride under the scheme.

MP Guman Singh Damor addressing the gathering said that under Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana a sum of Rs 49,000 is deposited in the account of the bride. He also urged the people to take advantage of the government-run schemes launched for their welfare.

The district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, urged the newlyweds to make this day memorable by planting a tree in their homes. She also encouraged them to live a drug-free life and continue their education, a gateway to prosperity.

District collector Raghavendra Singh, MP representative Nagar Singh Chauhan and Vakilsingh Thakarala also addressed the gathering. They informed them about various schemes launched by the state government for the public.

SDM Priyanshi Bhanwar, SDOP Shradha Sonkar, family members and relatives of the couples also marked their presence in the programme.