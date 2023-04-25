 CM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride in Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride in Alirajpur

CM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride in Alirajpur

The district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, urged the newlyweds to make this day memorable by planting a tree in their homes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 178 couples tied nuptial knots under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana in Sondwa Panchayat on Monday. The wedding ceremony was performed by Gayatri pariwar. The dignitaries present on the occasion blessed the newly wedded couples and handed over Rs 49,000  cheque to the bride under the scheme.

MP Guman Singh Damor  addressing the gathering said that under Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana a sum of Rs 49,000  is deposited in the account of the bride. He also urged the people to take advantage of the government-run schemes launched for their welfare.

The district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, urged the newlyweds to make this day memorable by planting a tree in their homes. She also encouraged them to live a drug-free life and continue their education, a gateway to prosperity.

District collector Raghavendra Singh, MP representative Nagar Singh Chauhan and Vakilsingh Thakarala also addressed the gathering. They informed them about various schemes launched by the state government for the public.

SDM Priyanshi Bhanwar, SDOP Shradha Sonkar, family members and relatives of the couples also marked their presence in the programme. 

Read Also
MP: Four held for loot, stolen bike recovered in Alirajpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride...

CM Kanya Vivah Yojana: Marriage of 178 couples solominised, Rs 49K cheque handed over to each bride...

MP: Lineman falls off electric pole in Narayangarh, dies

MP: Lineman falls off electric pole in Narayangarh, dies

Boring machine operators’ loot case: Two wanted accused fall into police net, two on the run

Boring machine operators’ loot case: Two wanted accused fall into police net, two on the run

MP: Priests seek removal of encroachments from temple property in Barnagar

MP: Priests seek removal of encroachments from temple property in Barnagar

MP: Punjab-based two drug peddlers held with 1 quintal poppy husk in Jawad

MP: Punjab-based two drug peddlers held with 1 quintal poppy husk in Jawad