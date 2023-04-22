MP: Four held for loot, stolen bike recovered in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): After four-day-long chase, Bori police arrested four motorcycle-borne robbers who robbed a person along Ranipura- Bori Road in Gabnisal village on April 27.

The complainant lodged a complaint with Bori police on April 27 stating that he was intercepted by four masked men on Ranipura-Bori Road when he was returning to Keljhar village from Siyali village on a motorcycle.

They snatched Rs 1,000 in cash, motorcycle and mobile phone. On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Later a special team led by sub divisional officer Neeraj Namdev launched an investigation.

Team rounded up four suspects from Boriwho who later allegedly accepted to the crime. The police also recovered stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from them.

Bori SHO BS Sisodiya, sub-inspector Kuldeep Mehsan and team played a key role.