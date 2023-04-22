Indore: In a first, mayor invites suggestions from public for IMC budget

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav - who is going to present his first IMC budget on April 27 - has sought to known from Indoreans the type of budget they want for financial year 2023-24.

On his instructions, Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday shared an online Google form link with citizens seeking suggestions from them for the budget.

The link is available on IMC website.

All you need to do is fill the Google form by providing information like your name, address, ward number, phone number and blood group and then share your suggestions.

After writing your suggestions, you are required to click on submit button. Once you do that, your suggestion will reach to IMC.

A committee will shortlist the suggestions and recommend some of them to the mayor to incorporate them in the budget.

"As the budget is for people of Indore, so we thought of taking their suggestions. We will accommodate their expectations from the budget in our draft," Bhargav said.

According to information, this year's budget is of about Rs 7400 crore.

The budget will be tabled by the mayor in IMC's council meeting scheduled at Brilliant Convention Centre on April 27.

Read Also Vande Bharat Train from Indore to Rewa sees postponement; details inside