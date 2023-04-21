Vande Bharat Train from Indore to Rewa sees postponement; details inside

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Bharat train operation between Indore and Rewa or Indore to Jabalpur has been put on hold. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Rewa on April 24.

The PM will virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Indore railway station on the same day.

A recent letter written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav addressed running a Vande Bharat train between Indore and Rewa. It was drafted by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani. But the operation of the train has reportedly been postponed due to the Prime Minister's visit.

Amidst preparations for the expected Indore-Jabalpur route, the Vande Bharat train started between Bhopal's Kamlapati station to Delhi. News reports quoted inputs from a survey to suggest that Vande Bharat Express cannot be run from Rewa. Meanwhile Rewa Collector told media that there isn't clarity in the regard when the route will open for public.