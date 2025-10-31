Indore News: Cleanliness Drive 2.0 In Rural Areas From Today | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer (CEO) of the district panchayat Siddharth Jain said here on Friday that the Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness drive) 2.0 would be launched in the rural areas of the district on Saturday, the state’s Foundation Day.

A total of 32 panchayats adjoining the city and near major highways had been selected for the initial phase of the campaign, he said in the full body meeting of the district panchayat.

The agenda of the meeting was to maintain proper sanitation in the rural areas of the district. Sarpanchs (panchayat heads), secretaries, sub-engineers and other district and district-level officials and staff from the respective panchayats attended the meeting.

During the campaign, everyone was given necessary instructions to establish an ideal waste disposal system in these panchayats within the next month, arrange for regular garbage collection vehicle operations and immediately ensure segregation sheds.

CEO Jain conducted a panchayat-wise review and assessed the currently available resources. He directed the panchayats to provide additional resources as needed. He directed that the campaign should be made successful by widely publicizing it and involving all sections of society, public representatives and self-help groups, etc.

It was also informed that district-level teams had been formed to continuously monitor the campaign and ensure the progress of the work. Jain directed to ensure that there was no negligence at any level during the campaign. He also said that the gram panchayats that performed well during the campaign would be rewarded.

The implementation of various ongoing rural development programmes and government campaigns being run in the district was also reviewed. With the aim of making villages energy-reliant, CEO Jain held a joint meeting with officials from the Renewable Energy Department for conducting necessary surveys and organizing camps in selected villages, raising awareness about solar energy, gathering information immediately and ensuring the development of solar-powered villages.