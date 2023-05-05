MP: A peep into CM Chouhan's journey with wife Sadhna as they celebrate 31st wedding anniversary; in pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was May 5, 1992...31 years ago from today, when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tied a knot with Sadhna Singh.

Forward to 31 years...today, May 5, 2023...Let us show you the not-so-political side of MP's most politically powerful couple.

CM Chouhan with wife Sadhna all decked up for an event. |

We have always seen the couple in public events, but it was the first time in February 2023 when CM Chouhan during an Instagram Live expressed his feelings openly for wife Sadhna.

"Mine was an arranged marriage, but I turned it into a love marriage." And, right at that moment...the Chief Minister--won another feather for his cap--A Romantic CM husband!

The couple is spotted celebrating festivals together. Be it Holi or Gudi Parwah, Ganesh Chaturthi -- Shivraj and Sadhna, are seen all decked up, soaking in the festivities.

The couple celebrates Karwa Chauth together |

Apart from love and trust, good marriages are built on time-management. Our CM surely has these skills. Despite a hectic routine, he makes sure to take his wife out for Dhanteras shopping every year.

CM takes wife Sadhna for Dhanteras shopping |

Sadhna stayed true to her partner-duties and like a good husband, CM Chouhan did not feel shy to give his wife the credit for his scuccess.

CM , during the Instagram Live, had said that his wife Sadhna was a pillar of his strength and she strongly stood behind him through thick and thin. “My wife strongly stands behind me in all my works, she is my strength and I can say that with all my heart.

Sadhna accompanies her CM husband for filing nomination papers |

In 2006, it was Sadhna Singh who campaigned for Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Budhni constituency for bypolls. Shivraj won by a margin of 36,000 votes.

Sadhan accompanies CM Chouhan to public rally |

Be it public rallies or meeting with political leaders or socio-political events, CM was multiple times seen with wife Sadhna. Sadhna Singh accompanied CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a Bhoomi Pujan of the BJP's new party office in Bhopal on March 26, 2023.

Shivraj and Sadhna during bhoomi pujan of BJP's new office in Bhopal |