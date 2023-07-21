 MP Civic Apathy: Relatives Take Patient Home On Cot As Ambulance Fails To Cross River In Absence Of Bridge In Balaghat; WATCH
The diversion bridge over the river reportedly got washed away due to heavy rains.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives of a patient were forced to take him home on a cot as the ambulance was rendered ineffective due the absence of a bridge over Mankuwar river in Balaghat on Wednesday. The diversion bridge over the river reportedly got washed away due to heavy rains in the district. A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. 

According to information, the patient named Raju Nagpoor, a resident of village Ghagharia was discharged from hospital after treatment on July 19 but he was unable to walk. Due to his condition, Nagpoor was sent to his home in an ambulance. However, the ambulance had to drop him before the destination as there was no bridge over Mankuwar river.

Notably,  Ghagharia is the assembly constituency of minister of AYUSH in MP government Ramkishore Kavre. 

Diversion Bridge Swept Away Two Times

The diversion bridge built over the river has been swept away by strong waves two times in the past few days causing much trouble to the commuters. Due to the damage to the bridge, the connection between Lamta village and  Nainpur town of Mandla district has been completely broken.

The damage has also made the area accident prone. A week ago, two bikes collided with each other while trying to cross the river. A youth was injured in the accident. 

