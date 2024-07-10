MP Cabinet Approves Implementation Of 'National E-Vidhan Application' In State Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cabinet has given approval to the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme of the Government of India 'National e-Vidhan Application' (NEVA) in the state Legislative Assembly, according to an official release.

A proposal in this regard was tabled at the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Wednesday, and the council of ministers approved it unanimously.

Read Also MP: Home Minister Amit Shah Will Inaugurate Excellence Colleges

"The Council of Ministers approved to implement the 'National e-Vidhan Application' (NEVA) project worth about Rs 23 crore in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Under the Digital India program of the Government of India, the centrally sponsored 'National e-Vidhan Application' scheme has been launched by the Government of India to make all the Legislative Assemblies of the country paperless and bring them on one platform. The 60 percent of the cost to implement the scheme will be borne by the Government of India and 40 percent by the state government," the release read.

The cabinet further approved the rationalisation of students residing in hostels, ashrams, and community welfare centres operated under the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribe Welfare Department as per the scholarship rates determined by the Scheduled Caste Welfare/Tribal Affairs Department.

According to the approval, the present monthly scholarship for boys will be increased from Rs 1230 to Rs 1550 and for girls, it will be increased from Rs 1270 to Rs 1590 a month. Along with this, it has been decided by the Scheduled Caste Welfare/Tribal Affairs Department to increase the rate of scholarship in the future based on the price index and also accept it for Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Welfare Department, it added.

The council of ministers also gave its nod to invite tenders for seven projects of Narmada Valley Development Department worth Rs 9,271.96 crore. Approval has been given to invite tender for Sondwa Lift Micro Irrigation Project, Niwali Lift Micro Irrigation Project, Sendhwa Lift Micro Irrigation Project, Maheshwar Janapav Lift Micro Irrigation Project, Dhar Micro Lift Irrigation Project, Badadev Joint Micro Irrigation Project and Ma Rewa Lift Irrigation Project, the release further read.

Along with this, the state cabinet granted administrative approval for the Bokaro Micro Irrigation Project worth Rs 46 crore, an irrigation area of 3310 hectares. Through the project, irrigation facilities will be provided to farmers of 11 villages of Tehsil Rampura Naikin, the statement read.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers gave administrative approval of Rs 217.73 crore for the remaining construction works of the under construction Central Jail on Sanwer Road in Indore. Besides, the cabinet approved the decision to purchase aircraft model Challenger 3500 jet aircraft for the state government, it added.