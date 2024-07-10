 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan July 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 11 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Read Also
MP July 10 Weather Update: Most Parts Witness Heavy Rains; Nimar Farmers Perform Ritual To End Dry...
article-image

On July 11, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, there will be a scheduled power cut in Bhopal for maintenance work. The affected areas include Surbhi Vihar, Vidhya Sagar, Kanchan Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, and nearby regions. This temporary power outage is necessary to ensure the upkeep and safety of the electrical infrastructure.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the power interruption.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika...

MP: SAF Jawan & Family Harassed By E-Rickshaw Driver Over Parking In Gwalior

MP: SAF Jawan & Family Harassed By E-Rickshaw Driver Over Parking In Gwalior

MP: Home Minister Amit Shah Will Inaugurate Excellence Colleges

MP: Home Minister Amit Shah Will Inaugurate Excellence Colleges

MP Shocker: Woman and Two Sons Murdered, Husband's Body Found On Railway Tracks In Satna

MP Shocker: Woman and Two Sons Murdered, Husband's Body Found On Railway Tracks In Satna

MP July 10 Weather Update: Most Parts Witness Heavy Rains; Nimar Farmers Perform Ritual To End Dry...

MP July 10 Weather Update: Most Parts Witness Heavy Rains; Nimar Farmers Perform Ritual To End Dry...