MP: Home Minister Amit Shah Will Inaugurate Excellence Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Union Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Prime Minister College of Excellence in all 55 districts in the state on Sunday, July 14. CM Yadav made the remark at a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

"It is a matter of happiness that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will simultaneously inaugurate the Prime Minister College of Excellence in all 55 districts in the state on July 14. The specialty of Excellence Colleges is that all courses are included in them according to the New Education Policy (NEP) and the colleges will be equipped with all the resources. The young generation will get the benefit of these colleges," CM said.

He further said that all the ministers should attend the inauguration programme of the Excellence colleges in their respective areas. CM also said that the state budget was appreciated everywhere and dialogue programmes should be held in all districts on the key points of the budget related to public welfare and development.

"The state budget is being appreciated everywhere. Dialogue programmes should be held in all districts on the key points of the budget related to public welfare and development. There should be discussions in the districts regarding the impact on the development in the state by the expressway being built to connect various regions of the state directly to the capital and the adequate amount provided to all departments," he added.

The chief minister further said that industrial activities should be expanded in all the districts in the state.

"Investors Summit is being organised in Jabalpur on July 20. Support and guidance programmes should be conducted in all the districts to expand industrial activities in the state. The problems of the local industrial unit operators in the state should be resolved and they should be encouraged by providing necessary assistance to expand their activities and increase investment," the CM said.

Besides, highlighting the ongoing 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, CM Yadav said that a target should be set at district level and plantation should be undertaken in coordination with all departments.

"5.5 crore saplings are being planted in the state under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign. All districts should set a target for plantation and it should be carried out in coordination with all departments. People should also be motivated to look after the saplings planted in the campaign," CM added.