 MP: BSP Leader Mahendra Gupta Shot Dead In Chhatarpur, Accused On The Run
He had contested the 2023 assembly polls from Bijawar seat on the BSP ticket and secured third place by getting 10,400 votes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh was shot dead in the state's Chhatarpur city late on Monday night. Mahendra Gupta had gone to attend a wedding ceremony when he was shot in the head, leading to his death on the spot. 

According to SP Amit Sanghi, “The incident took place near a marriage garden on Sagar Road on Monday night. Gupta died on the spot. The accused fled from the crime scene.”

Gupta was a resident of Ishanagar town. He had contested the 2023 assembly polls from Bijawar seat on the BSP ticket and secured third place by getting 10,400 votes. The incident happened around 9 pm. The BSP leader had come to Gajraj Palace on Sagar Road to attend a wedding ceremony of an acquaintance. He was shot by unknown assailants outside the wedding venue. There was a stampede after the shooting incident. Mahendra has also been a former sarpanch.

Gupta's private security guard Abdul Mansoori said he was shot by a motorcycle-borne man.

The assailant fled by the time he could load his rifle to retaliate, Mansoori said, adding he had seen the attacker and could identify him.

As of now, it is said that the incident was a fallout of an of enmity.

