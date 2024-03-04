MP: Jabalpur Tribal Couple Running From Pillar To Post To Get Approval For Sterilization As Govt's Protective Laws Cast Barrier

Prem Kumar Baiga and his wife |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a remote village called Khairi, within the development block of Barela in Jabalpur, a tribal couple's quest for sterilization has turned into a three-year ordeal. Prem Kumar Baiga and his wife Kamalvati, who have been trying to undergo sterilization are facing hurdles due to strict laws designed for the protection of Baiga tribes.

Prem Kumar, a daily wage laborer and father of two, expressed his desperation to undergo sterilization. However, for the past three years, he has been unable to do so due to the stringent laws meant to safeguard Baiga tribes. Despite applying in various government departments, Prem Kumar's request for sterilization has been repeatedly denied. Explaining his decision of sterilization, Prem Kumar said that in this era of inflation, it is becoming very difficult to raise two children and it is extremely difficult to sustain them financially.

Prem Kumar Baiga said that while the government has recognized the Baiga tribe as a protected community, they are not reaping the benefits of any government schemes. This discrepancy has left them in a difficult situation, struggling to provide for their existing family while also trying to prevent the birth of another child.

Collector directs officials to provide assistance

When Prem Kumar’s plight was brought to the notice of Regional Health Director Sanjay Mishra, he emphasised that for sterilization in the Baiga community, the collector's permission is crucial due to the tribe's protected status and low population. District Collector Deepak Saxena confirmed receiving Prem Kumar Baiga's application and has directed officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide necessary assistance as per the rules.

The matter is a stark reminder that the rules imposed for the protection of Tribal communities are appropriate only as long as they do not create further hardships for people already facing weak economic conditions to support their family. Prem Kumar's case is just one of many in the region where tribal individuals are struggling due to the stringent rules meant for their protection.