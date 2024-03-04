 MP: Women Take Out Rally To Demand Immediate Release Of Rape Convict Asaraam Bapu In Jabalpur (WATCH)
In fact, Aasaram Bapu is serving life imprisonment since 2018 at Jodhpur’s Central Jail for raping a female student in 2013 (minor) under POCSO Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
MP: Women Take Out March demanding Immediate Release Of Asaraam Bapu Citing Ailing Health | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Women followers marched on the streets of Jabalpur, demanding immediate release of rape convict Aasaram Bapu from jail, citing his 'ailing health'.

The video showing the women raising slogans for Bapu's release in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has surfaced on social media.

According to information, Asaram Bapu filed a petition in the Supreme Court for suspension of his sentence in view of his medical condition, but the Apex Court refused to intervene in the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court on March 1.

On March 4, his female followers demanded his immediate release from Jodhpur Jail, marching on the Jablapur streets. The incident is attracting many positive and negative reactions on social media. 

Notably, Aasaram Bapu has been serving life imprisonment since 2018 at Jodhpur’s Central Jail for raping a female student in 2013 (minor) under the POCSO Act. Later, in 2023, Gujrat’s Gandhinagar Sessions Court convicted him in another rape case and sentenced him to a life term.

As per the petitioner, Asaram has a risk of a heart attack, and he does not want to go through open heart surgery. He is also ready to undergo treatment while in custody, but he demanded that his sentence be suspended. However, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter. The judges asked Asaram's lawyers to approach the Rajasthan High Court for relief.

