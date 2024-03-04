MP: 'Gathering Sympathy For Votes', Congress Leader Jaivardhan Singh Jibes Over BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivaar' Move

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to BJP's move against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' remark against PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and son of Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh on Monday said that the BJP is trying to gather sympathy for votes adding that everyone knows about the Prime Minister's family.

In a united move against Lalu Yadav's 'no family' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

"BJP doesn't have the report card for the last 10 years and so they are gathering sympathy for votes. We all know about PM Modi's family. The videos of her late mother and brother used to come earlier," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Jaivardhan Singh said, "The issues for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are of development. The price of petrol and diesel has doubled in this government".

Lalu had launched scathing attack on PM Modi

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that PM Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion.

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaved his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad's statement, in an address in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family." "My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he added.

RJD supremo's comments highly objectionable: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that 140 crore people in the country are family of PM Modi adding that comments made by the RJD supremo are highly objectionable and point towards his frustration as he has lost the mandate of the public in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said," Modi Parivar means the family of 140 crore people in the country. 140 crore people in the country are family of PM Modi. Lalu Yadav does not care for the people of the state, like his family. What can such people do whose grounds are based on corruption and family dynasty? Such personal remarks are highly objectionable. He has lost control after losing people's mandate in the state. The country is watching everything." Previously, in 2019, following the Prime Minister's "Chowkidar" slogan, BJP leaders, as well as members of the general public, had appended "Main Bhi Chowkidar" to their names.