MP Board Exams: 2 Imposters Caught Writing Class 12 Paper In Sagar; Used Forged Admit Cards To Secure Entry

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two imposters were caught writing class 12th MP Board paper from Bilhara in Sagar district on Monday. The accused used forged admit cards to secure the entry inside the examination centre.

During checking, the officials found their photographs on the admit card did not match. They caught them and handed them over to the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections, including fraud, and taken up an investigation.

According to the police, the center president of the Government Higher Secondary School Bilhara Examination Center, Vijay Kumar Pachauri, lodged a written complaint at the Bilhara police post.

The accused were caught during the inspection.

In the complaint, he said that in the Higher Secondary Examination 2023-2024, on February 12, all the examination halls were inspected by him and the invigilator for the examinations of physics, economics, and animal husbandry. During the inspection, two students, namely Ansh Rajput, a student of room no. 18, and Pawan Lodhi, a student of room no. 17, were found suspicious. Their appearance and the original photo on the admission card did not match.

In case of doubt, the admit card and other documents were checked by the invigilator and the staff on duty in the respective rooms. Investigation revealed that in place of student Ansh Rajput, another person named Babulal, resident of village Sadpur Shahgarh and in place of student Pawan Lodhi Bhupendra, resident of village Garhi (Raisen) were sitting for the examination. In the admit cards found with them, photographs of the above mentioned fake persons were found pasted instead of the photograph of the candidate.

Fake Aadhar card

As soon as it was confirmed that they were fake candidates, they were asked to produce documents. Accused Babulal Ahiwar presented his own Aadhaar card. The Aadhar card had Ahirwar’s photo but Ansh Rajput’s name.

The police were immediately informed about the matter. Police reached the spot and detained both the accused. During interrogation, the accused admitted taking the exam by sitting in place of the students.