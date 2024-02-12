MP: Upset With Poor Hostel Facilities 200 Students March 12 km To Meet Collector In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 students marched for approximately 12 kilometres to reach the collector's office in Barwani to raise their concerns about inadequate amenities in the hostel, substandard food, absence of scholarships, and rude behaviour of the staff. Upon receiving the news, the SDM and other authorities promptly arrived to meet the students, who left only after receiving reassurance that their grievances would be addressed promptly.

The children studying at the Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Pati village have come forward with allegations of corruption against the hostel administration. The children claim that the hostel lacks basic amenities such as clean water and proper sanitation facilities. Despite many complaints, the managers are not paying attention. The peons report duty in an inebriant condition and hurl derogatory remarks at students. Scholarships have also not been given for the last four years. They demand that the entire staff of the school be changed.

Arrangements will be improved soon, say officials

Students claimed that failing to draw the administration's attention to their grievances, they decided to march to the collector's office. On Monday, they went out on foot at around 7.30 am to lodge their complaint with the collector. After covering a distance of 12 kilometres from Pati, SDM Shakti Singh Chauhan came to meet them in Ajrada. Tehsildar Bhupendra Bhide, BEO Rajshree Panwar, institution principal MM Khan, and police station in-charge Rohit Patidar were also present. The officials listened to the problems of the children. SDM Chauhan instructed the tehsildar and BEO to visit the hostel, take the statements of the children and send them to their office by evening. After this, immediate action should be taken.

None listen to us, say students

One of the students, Chanchal said that they complained to the principal several times, but no action has been taken so far. "Everyone is careless. Peon comes drunk and abuses us. Caste-based words are used against us. We want the entire staff, from the principal to the peon, to be changed. Lady warden should be appointed." Another student said, "We are not even given scholarships. There is no cleanliness in the hostel. When we complain, we are asked to clean up. The quality of food available in the hostel is also not good. If you say anything, you are threatened with eviction by giving TC."