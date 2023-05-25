MP Board Class 12th pass percent declines to 55.28% VS 72.7% last year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced class 10th and 12th results on Thursday.

The overall pass percent of Class 12th declined to 55.28 percent compared to 72.72% last year. This means, in 2023, of all the students appeared in Class 12th MP Board exam, only 55.28 could pass.

Arts student Kumari Mauli Nema from Chhindwara grabbed the top position by securing 489 from total 500 marks or 97.8%.

The second topper from Arts is Sonakshi Parmar-- student of Bhopal's Government Higher secondary Excellence School.